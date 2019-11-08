Rianna Jarrett among nominees for Só Hotels Women's National League awards

Republic of Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett has been nominated for the Só Hotels Women's National League Player of the Season award after a stellar year with Wexford Youths.

With 27 goals this season, and having played a crucial role in Wexford Youths' Women's FAI Cup triumph, Jarrett joins Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Megan Smyth-Lynch of Peamount United as a nominee for the top individual honour in women's domestic football.

Ryan-Doyle and Smyth-Lynch were both instrumental in Peamount United's title win, losing just one of 21 matches with 18 victories over the course of the season.

Wexford Youths prevented a Peamount United double with a 3-2 Women's FAI Cup final win last weekend.

Shelbourne have two nominees for the Young Player of the Season in Emily Wheland and Jessica Ziu, nominated alongside Galway Women's defender Sadhbh Doyle.

The awards take place on Saturday 16th November in Limerick, where both individual awards will be presented along with the Team of the Season and Golden Boot awards.