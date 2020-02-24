News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rhys Marshall shines as Shamrock Rovers cruise to victory

By Adrian Flanagan
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 10:39 PM

Waterford FC 0 - 2 Shamrock Rovers

It was a dream debut for Rhys Marshall as he scored and assisted in the two goals that gave Shamrock Rovers an easy victory over 10-man Waterford FC in last night’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash at the RSC.

Rhys Marshall celebrates with his teammate Greg Bolger after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Rhys Marshall celebrates with his teammate Greg Bolger after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Marshall was one of six changes Stephen Bradley made to the side that trounced Cork City on the previous Friday night and it was his teasing cross on three minutes that saw Blues defender Akin Odimayo slice the ball past his own keeper Brian Murphy.

After Michael O’Connor went close to levelling the tie only to see his shot deflected over on 12 minutes, disaster struck for Alan Reynolds’ side five minutes later. Andre Burley was sent off for a second yellow card after a late tackle on Dean Williams. Jack Byrne’s resulting free kick broke to Marshall on the top of the penalty area, and he beat Murphy with a sweet strike.

Rovers controlled the game with ease, and Dylan Watts could have increased the lead, with his crisp left-footed drive on 44 minutes whistling just inches wide.

Watts brought an excellent save out of Murphy on 56 minutes when he took a pass from Jack Byrne on the right-hand side of the area before Aaron Greene missed a sitter to add to the lead soon after, cracking a Marshall right-wing cross off the net post.

Murphy produced two stunning saves late on in the game, first when keeping out a header from Dean Williams on 81 minutes before somehow keeping out a close-range Watts effort as Shamrock Rovers made it three wins from three.

WATERFORD FC: Murphy, Bone, Burley, Odimayo, Wilson, Coote, Griffin, K. O’Connor (Allardice 81), McCourt, M. O’Connor (Longbottom 46), Smith (Fitzgerald 72).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus, Marshall (Farrugia 72), Lafferty, Lopes, Grace, Bolger, Watts, Greene (Oluwa 77), Scales, Williams, Byrne (Kavanagh 64).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Kerry).

More on this topic

Kris Twardek strike ensures Bohemians clinically punish SligoKris Twardek strike ensures Bohemians clinically punish Sligo

Hoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditionsHoops claim dramatic victory in Dublin derby despite difficult conditions

Relegation favourites Finn Harps defy doubters with victory over SligoRelegation favourites Finn Harps defy doubters with victory over Sligo

'It’s meant to be really bad': Storm Dennis could menace Dublin derby'It’s meant to be really bad': Storm Dennis could menace Dublin derby

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigationTottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation

Ulster match off due to Coronavirus outbreakUlster match off due to Coronavirus outbreak

Jack Conan returns to training after injury lay-offJack Conan returns to training after injury lay-off


Lifestyle

Their paths first crossed in the classroom 13 years ago for childhood sweethearts Emma Murphy and Kevin Leahy.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

“This podcast features something never previously heard — anywhere, from anyone — the confession tape of an Irish serial killer.'Podcast Corner: Chilling story of an Irish serial killer

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

Paul McVeigh is hoping to crowdfund a new anthology, writes Marjorie BrennanWhy Paul McVeigh is providing an outlet for working-class voices

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »