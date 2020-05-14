News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Return to training edges closer as Premier League holds talks with clubs

Return to training edges closer as Premier League holds talks with clubs
By Press Association
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 07:02 AM

Talks with managers and players have paved the way for the Premier League to seek agreement on protocols for a safe return to training, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League invited club captains and bosses to share their thoughts on a return to action during conference calls on Wednesday.

The league now hopes to get the backing of clubs for its plans at a shareholders’ meeting on Monday.

A Covid-19 testing programme would then quickly follow with clubs possibly back in training later in the week.

The meeting followed publication of Government guidelines for the first phase of a return to training for elite athletes, which involves training individually or in small groups while engaging in social distancing. Footballers would also need to have one-to-one discussions where the risks are explained to them.

The Government still needs to give its assent to restart the first stage and there would be a delay before a second phase of training, involving closer contact and tackling, is approved.

Reports claim managers expressed concerns that the arrangements failed to address safe ways to engage in contact training, thus making it difficult to get players match fit.

Danny Rose hit out at the idea of returning (PA)
Danny Rose hit out at the idea of returning (PA)

Captains will seek feedback from their squads in the meantime and those views could be further fed into Monday’s meeting.

Players including Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and England full-back Danny Rose – who is on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham – have this week publicly expressed serious reservations about a return to action.

It is understood players received an eight-page document outlining Premier League protocols for a resumption of training this week.

Although player safety is the biggest hurdle to plans to restart the competition behind closed doors in mid-June, agreements will also have to be secured on issues such as whether games will be played at neutral venues or continue on a home-and-away basis, and whether the former should lead to relegation being abandoned.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, right, raised a fresh sticking point (PA)
Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, right, raised a fresh sticking point (PA)

Bottom club Norwich have also claimed relegation should be scrapped if the Sky Bet Championship season cannot be completed.

Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber told the Sky Sports Football Show: “What we could not accept is a situation where we play all our games and get relegated, but the Championship can’t play, and they automatically promote some teams who haven’t finished the season.

“For anyone who has got promoted from the Championship, it is a 46 or 49 game slog. It needs to be settled on the pitch – both coming up and going down.”

READ MORE

Tottenham's Dele Alli attacked during robbery at home

More on this topic

Juventus price themselves out of Pogba dealJuventus price themselves out of Pogba deal

Poll suggests return of football will not boost morale for the majority in UKPoll suggests return of football will not boost morale for the majority in UK

Premier League return is a thorny issue for outspoken Danny RosePremier League return is a thorny issue for outspoken Danny Rose

Steve Parish hopeful Premier League clubs will find consensus on ending seasonSteve Parish hopeful Premier League clubs will find consensus on ending season


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Premier LeagueStuart WebberTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

EFL clubs will not return to training until May 25 at earliestEFL clubs will not return to training until May 25 at earliest

Ferrari sizing up Carlos Sainz as replacement for Sebastian VettelFerrari sizing up Carlos Sainz as replacement for Sebastian Vettel

PGA Tour confident overseas-based players will compete in United StatesPGA Tour confident overseas-based players will compete in United States

Mikey Sheehy: Micko destitched the Puma strip and painted on the three stripesMikey Sheehy: Micko destitched the Puma strip and painted on the three stripes


Lifestyle

A good morning routine can set you up for the day – but where to start? Liz Connor finds out how wellness pros approach it.Start as you mean to go on ... Here's how wellbeing experts start their day

From far-flung cabins to off-grid retreats, these are the great escapes where you can really get away from it all, says Sarah Marshall.If you have secretly enjoyed the lockdown here's how to embrace isolation further on your next holiday

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »