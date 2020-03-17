Republic of Ireland's Euro play-off postponed to June as tournament is delayed to 2021

The FAI have welcomed Uefa’s decision to postpone the Euro 2020 playoffs till June and the finals themselves by 12 months to 2021.

As expected, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, all 55 members associations were informed of the decisions by conference call today following a meeting of Uefa’s executive committee.

The play-off - scheduled for March 26 in Bratislava - has been deferred until early June.

However, this decision is subject to review depending on whether the outbreak extends into the summer or if club seasons are completed.

FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens said: “UEFA has made the right decision today in the interests of the health and well-being of football players, fans and staff alike.

“We support this decision and we look forward to working with all our stakeholders on reorganising UEFA EURO 2021 for Dublin next year. We would like to thank all our partners – the Government, Dublin City Council, Aviva Stadium and all the agencies and partners who have worked really well with us on the UEFA EURO 2020 project for the last few years.

“We have agreed with these partners that we will now begin to plan together for the four UEFA EURO 2021 games here next year which will be the Centenary year of the FAI.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “The health of the community is of paramount importance to the FAI so we support this decision by UEFA today.

“The most important thing now is for football to work together during this pandemic. I appeal to our players, supporters and staff to look out for each other and to follow the HSE guidelines at all times.

“Irish football will return and we have much to look forward to now in the coming months and in welcoming Europe to Dublin in our Centenary year of 2021.”