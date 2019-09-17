News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Republic of Ireland women’s team hoping for record crowd at EURO 2021 qualifier

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 01:45 PM

Organisers are hoping to see a record attendance in Tallaght Stadium for the Republic of Ireland women’s EURO 2021 qualifier against Ukraine next month.

Head Coach Vera Pauw will take charge of the team for the first time on October 8, with the home side looking to continue their 100% record after a 2-0 win over Montenegro earlier this month.

As part of the 20x20 movement, organisers are hoping to see a record attendance in Tallaght with their "Let's Make History" campaign.

Sarah Colgan, Co-Founder 20x20 and CEO at Along Came A Spider, said: “Sport is having a watershed moment in Irish culture and the skill of our female teams and athletes is being seen more and more. 20x20 is joining forces with the FAI to encourage a record attendance for the women’s senior team at Tallaght Stadium for Ireland v Ukraine on 8 October, a crucial qualifier for EURO 2021."

It comes hot on the heels of Sunday's record crowd for the All-Ireland ladies football final between Dublin and Galway.

That match saw 56,114 fans packed into Croke Park to see Dublin win their third All-Ireland title in a row.

Ms Colgan said: “The power of seeing crowds turn up and a stadium sell-out cannot be underestimated, and the signal it sends to our younger generations is also hugely important. We want to break a record on 8 October so that sports fans - men, women, girls and boys - can be part of this mega shift and we can make history together.”

Three's 20x20 Ambassador and Ireland international Louise Quinn hopes the fans will come out on 8 October in support of the team.

“It’s always important to have the support behind you when you play for your country.

That’s what Irish people are so good at. It doesn’t matter what sport it is, when you play for your country, it’s a proud moment.

"To have as much support with you in Tallaght Stadium makes wearing that green jersey all the better.

Shelbourne's Jess Gargan made her senior international debut in the summer and hopes to see fans from the Só Hotels Women's National League support the team.

She said: “It’s important that when WNL players get the chance to play for their country, that the supporters come together and support us.

"We play week in, week out and it’s that competition that brings players to the international stage. It’s important that all the fans come together and support the team, no matter who plays.”

