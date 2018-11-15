Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland – What did we learn?

Ger McCarthy

Ireland 0 - 0 Northern Ireland

Problem with possession

One of the biggest criticism’s levelled at Martin O’Neill during his tenure as Irish manager has been his team’s propensity to give away possession cheaply. Sadly, the unwanted trait surfaced on numerous occcaions during Thursday evening’s friendly with O’Neill’s side guilty of repeatedly turning over the ball.

The continuing absence of a central midfield ‘pivot’ or deep lying playmaker denies Ireland an opportunity to play out from the back.

Thankfully, Northern Ireland failed to make the most of the opportunities presented by their opponents either getting caught in possession or misplacing straightforward passes. A Denmark team containing Christian Eriksen will not be as forgiving on Monday night.

Republic of Ireland's John Egan and Northern Ireland's Gavin Whyte battle for the ball during the International Friendly at the Aviva Stadium tonight. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA.

Fresh defenders needed

Ireland lined out with an experimental back five containing John Egan and Darragh Lenihan positioned either side of Shane Duffy. Neither Egan nor Lenihan stood out with the latter thankful to Darren Randoph for denying Northern Ireland a certain goal when the Blackburn Rovers defender was caught dithering on the ball.

Martin O’Neill has options in both full-back positions but bedding in two (or three) central defenders ahead of next year’s European Championship qualifiers will be paramount to Ireland’s chances of reaching Euro 2020. Ciaran Clark or Richard Keogh remain Shane Duffy’s most likely partner after John Egan and Darragh Lenihan failed to make an impact.

Brady’s delivery sadly missed

Robbie Brady’s return to the international fold underlined what Martin O’Neill’s side has been missing during the Burnley midfielder’s absence with a long-term injury.

Three pin-point set piece deliveries had the Northern Ireland defence scrambling to clear their lines, Shane Duffy wasting the host’s best goal-scoring opportunity from one Brady in-swinger. Yet, it is Brady’s work rate during a full 90-minute appearance that will have pleased his manager the most.

Jeering and Cheering

The booing of God Save the Queen and counter-booing of Amhrán na bhFiann was disappointing but hardly surprising ahead of kick-off. No less shocking was both sets of supporters attitude towards James McClean, unceremoniously jeered and cheered in equal measure whenever the winger was in possession.

McClean’s involvement was never in doubt despite not being eligible for the upcoming Denmark clash altough the 29-year-old’s polarising presence helped energise a disappointing attendance. Ireland will miss McClean’s on-field energy in Aarhus, a game Robbie Brady may now be required to fill in on the left flank.