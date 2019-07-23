Republic of Ireland Under-21 captain Jayson Molumby joins Millwall on season-long loan

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international captain Jayson Molumby has joined Millwall on a season-long loan deal from Brighton.

The 19-year-old midfielder becomes Lions manager Neil Harris’ sixth summer signing, with Molumby describing the move as “the perfect fit for me”.

Molumby, who has made two senior appearances for Brighton, both in the Carabao Cup last season, added on the Millwall website: “The Championship is a huge level and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Harris has revealed it was Molumby who helped pave the way for the move.

Harris said: “Jayson was asked himself where he thought his immediate future laid a few weeks ago, and his suggestion to Brighton was Millwall, because of the way he plays.

“That was very interesting and without any prompting from us at all. He sees himself fitting the bill, and his character when I’ve spoken to him shows him as a passionate young man, who wants to play.”

- Press Association