News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Republic of Ireland U21s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher relishing learning from Alisson

Republic of Ireland U21s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher relishing learning from Alisson
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Champions League winner Caoimhin Kelleher is learning all he can from Alisson Becker as he attempts to push the older man all the way for the goalkeeper’s shirt at Liverpool.

The 20-year-old Irishman was part of the squad which lifted European club football’s biggest prize in Madrid at the end of last season as Alisson kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 final victory over Tottenham.

While the two men are competing for the same position along with recent arrival Adrian, that has not stopped the Brazil international from helping to school an emerging talent.

Speaking on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, Kelleher said: “It’s been very good for me.

“To be honest in the last year, I think I’ve improved quite a good bit in that part of the game and a lot has been down to him, just watching him and seeing what he does in certain situations in games.

“Speaking to him as well, he’ll speak to me on what stuff I can improve on, so it’s been a huge help.”

Kelleher has found himself on the bench in recent weeks with former West Ham man Adrian standing in for the injured Alisson, and might have been handed a start in the European Super Cup clash with Chelsea had he not himself been recovering from a wrist problem.

He said with a smile: “I don’t think you can look at it like that. Maybe if I hadn’t got injured, Alisson might not have got injured. I don’t really think about that, to be honest, there’s no point dwelling on stuff like that.”

Kelleher, who played his early football as a striker with Cork side Ringmahon Rangers, concedes he may eventually have to go out on loan to get regular first team football, but is grateful for the opportunities he has been given to date by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

READ MORE

McGoldrick: Sheffield United deserve more respect

He said: “He’s probably one of the best managers in the world, so it can only be a good thing being with him every day.

“He’s very good at man-management – you can see that in the way that all the players get along with him and even the players who aren’t playing or not in squads.

“He makes everyone feel a part of it, makes everyone feel like they’re making a difference to the team. He’s very good.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Providence raises prospect of seeking new partners for BarryroeProvidence raises prospect of seeking new partners for Barryroe

Greencore expected to buy more after €61m UK dealGreencore expected to buy more after €61m UK deal

Using mouthwash could reduce benefits of exerciseUsing mouthwash could reduce benefits of exercise

Alisson BeckerCaoimhin KelleherJurgen KloppRepublic of Ireland Under-21sPremier LeagueLiverpool

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt dismisses Agustin Pichot’s criticism of World Cup squad selectionJoe Schmidt dismisses Agustin Pichot’s criticism of World Cup squad selection

Sexton ready to go as Ireland squad takes shapeSexton ready to go as Ireland squad takes shape

RTÉ will not review booking panelists from competing counties in GAA coverageRTÉ will not review booking panelists from competing counties in GAA coverage

Schmidt launches passionate defence of overseas-born players after controversial Kleyn selectionSchmidt launches passionate defence of overseas-born players after controversial Kleyn selection


Lifestyle

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnellBlooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

The games featured in the project include ‘Lundy’s Stew’ named after the famous traitor of the city with participants swapping seats.Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's Walls

Louise Dodrill, executive registrar with the HSE’s Civil Registration OfficeLouise Dodrill, executive registrar with the HSE’s Civil Registration Office

Peter Dowdall reports on efforts to halt biodiversity loss to boost coastal habitats in the Cork areaCall of the wild: Boosting coastal habitats and halting biodiversity loss

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »