Republic of Ireland U-19 striker signs for Celtic

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 02:23 PM

Republic of Ireland under-19 striker Jonathan Afolabi has said he is "thrilled" to have completed his move to Celtic.

He has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish champions after leaving Southampton this summer.

The Dubliner will link up with fellow Ireland internationals Barry Coffey and Luca Connell at Celtic Park and said they are helping him settle in.

He said: "I know Luca from when travelled to Russia together for the European qualifiers and Barry likewise, but I've known Barry longer, so it's good to be back with them."

The move comes as the Bhoys host AIK in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs on Thursday.

