Republic of Ireland to face Belgium in 2019 UEFA European U-17 Champions

Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE;
By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 09:14 PM

Coach Colin O'Brien can fully prepare for the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championships now that the Republic of Ireland know who they will they face in their group.

The Republic of Ireland has been drawn in Group A, along with Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece.

Group B includes Netherlands, France, England and Sweden.

Group C includes Iceland, Portugal, Hungary and Russia.

Group D includes Spain, Italy, Germany and Austria.

State Claims Agency paid out €268m in claims last year

The tournament will take place in Ireland from May 3 to May 19. Last year saw Netherlands lift the trophy in England.

The draw took place in the Aviva Stadium in front of over 14,000 people. Two of the Republic of Ireland's games will be played in Tallaght Stadium and the other will be held in the RSC in Waterford.

