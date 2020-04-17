News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Republic of Ireland kitman Dick Redmond steps down after 21 years

By Stephen Barry
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 01:14 PM

Long-time Republic of Ireland kitman Dick Redmond has stepped down from his role.

Redmond was a well-known and well-liked figure in the dressing room for over two decades working with the national team.

When Ireland qualified for Euro 2016, he famously changed into a Superman outfit for the dressing room celebrations, declaring: “I'm 60 and I'm going to France!”

He was said to have a Batman costume at the ready before Ireland’s loss to Denmark in 2017 denied them World Cup qualification.

Mick McCarthy also referenced Redmond in a story last year about Nathan Redmond, who was being pursued for an Ireland call-up, joining Gareth Southgate’s England camp.

“I got a text from Robbie [Keane], I was playing golf. He said that Redmond is gone.

“I sent a message back, 'Dick?', knowing full well who he meant of course.

“He said, 'no, Nathan. He was picked for England.' I said, 'well thank fuck it's not Dick!'”

Redmond, who served as secretary of the AUL for many years, wished Stephen Kenny and the new Ireland management team success as he tweeted news of his departure.

“After 21 years of being a very proud kitman for the Republic of Ireland, my time has come to step aside. I would like to wish Stephen Kenny and his team the very best of luck for the future and remember we all win in their success. I have made so many friends. God bless ‘n’ stay safe.”

TOPIC: Soccer

