News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Republic of Ireland have moved on from heavy Denmark defeat – Shane Duffy

Republic of Ireland have moved on from heavy Denmark defeat – Shane Duffy
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 10:57 AM

Shane Duffy is confident the Republic of Ireland have put their World Cup nightmare at the hands of Denmark firmly behind them as they prepare to meet again with Euro 2020 qualification at stake.

The Danes will head for the Aviva Stadium on November 18 with the winners – barring an unlikely turn of events which would leave the pair and Group D rivals Switzerland locked together on 15 points – securing their passage to next summer’s finals.

As the game approaches, minds will inevitably be cast back to the World Cup play-off between the sides two years ago when, having drawn 0-0 in Copenhagen and taken the lead in Dublin through Duffy’s early header, Ireland capitulated to lose 5-1.

The Republic of Ireland suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to Denmark two years ago (Niall Carson/PA)
The Republic of Ireland suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to Denmark two years ago (Niall Carson/PA)

However, the Brighton defender said: “We’ve moved on from that now. We’re a different team, a different manager, so hopefully we’ll go there and we’re quite confident in front of our home fans.

“One more final game at home and we know if we win, we’re there.”

The Republic had a chance to ensure their participation in a third-successive European tournament finals with victory in Switzerland on Tuesday evening, all the while knowing there would be a second chance if they came up short.

In the event, they went down 2-0 at the Stade de Geneva on a night when Haris Seferovic’s early strike and Duffy’s late own goal either side of a red card for skipper Seamus Coleman – he will be suspended for the Denmark game as a result – and Darren Randolph’s penalty save from Ricardo Rodriguez saw the Swiss run out 2-0 winners.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men, who are currently ranked 11th in the world, closed to within a point of Ireland as a result and know wins over Georgia and Gibraltar next month will be enough for them.

Duffy said: “It’s a tough group. I always have high standards and wanted to win tonight and get through, but it’s not the case.

“We know it was quite a tough group and the three teams were going to be battling for the two (places). At least we’re in with a chance, and I think we can do it.”

The defeat in Geneva was Ireland’s first of the campaign, although coming three days after a disappointing 0-0 draw in Georgia, it proved all the more painful.

Duffy said: “We’ve been up and down. Obviously we’ve been getting the results, but I think we’ve got more quality in us, so hopefully at the Aviva, we can get it rocking and finally beat Denmark.

“A little bit of revenge, hopefully.”

One positive from a difficult few days for Mick McCarthy’s men was the emergence as a genuine senior international player of Duffy’s club colleague Aaron Connolly.

The 19-year-old striker, who shone as a late substitute on his debut in Tbilisi, was handed a first start against the Swiss and – although it proved as trying an evening for him as for the rest of his team-mates – Duffy is convinced he will have a significant role to play in the future.

He said: “We’ve got to be patient with him. It was his first start and it’s no tougher in this group than away to Switzerland, so there’s plenty more to come from him.

“Hopefully he’ll keep banging them in for Brighton now and in November, hopefully he’s still firing and ready for another big one.”

More on this topic

Four men detained following racist abuse of England players in BulgariaFour men detained following racist abuse of England players in Bulgaria

'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s past meetings with DenmarkA closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s past meetings with Denmark

Aaron Connolly eyeing 'cup final' qualification for IrelandAaron Connolly eyeing 'cup final' qualification for Ireland


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Aaron ConnollyBrightonShane DuffySwitzerlandUEFA European Championship QualifyingDenmarkTOPIC: European Championship Qualifiers

More in this Section

Moves under way to take action against Bulgarian racismMoves under way to take action against Bulgarian racism

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Southgate proud as England make more than one statementSouthgate proud as England make more than one statement

World Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaperWorld Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaper


Lifestyle

I am dating a lovely guy. However, he seems really awkward about being naked in front of me.Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »