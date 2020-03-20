Remainder of Scottish domestic rugby season cancelled

The Scottish Rugby Union has scrapped the remainder of the domestic season in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Murrayfield chiefs had initially suspended action until March 29.

But with around 300 domestic adult male league and cup fixtures outstanding, they have now decided it is “not a reasonable prospect in a safe and practical time frame” to resume the current campaign.

STATEMENT | Scottish Rugby has determined the current domestic season will not be recommenced, and the suspension of all rugby remains in place. Applications are now open for funding from the new £500k Club Hardship Fund (CHF). Read the full statement: https://t.co/GEfNPA2O4S pic.twitter.com/qSTbYOXIXT — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 20, 2020

The move follows similar announcements made by the English and Welsh unions.

The SRU’s Championship and Competitions Committees and the Scottish Rugby Council have now been tasked with drawing up proposals on how to decide which teams should be promoted and relegated, as well as the issue of awarding league titles.

Meanwhile, a hardship fund designed to support struggling clubs through the lockdown has now opened for applications.

SRU president Dee Bradbury said: “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed this week to enable us to give our clubs this important guidance on the 2019-20 season.

“Given the wider issues in society around Covid-19 we are conscious of the pressure our clubs and their staff will be under and I hope the decision today provides clarity.

“The Club Hardship Fund is a very welcome initiative and as promised the details and criteria are now published and applications can now begin.

“I’d like to pass on my best wishes to everyone connected to our sport at this difficult time and hope you can stay safe and well.”

The SRU and their Welsh counterparts have also agreed to the cancellation of the 2020 Cross-Border competition between Scottish and Welsh club teams.

A statement added: “Both unions are committed to the competition moving forward, with discussions underway looking ahead to next season.”