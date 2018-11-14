Home»sport

Referee suspended after rock, paper, scissors replaces coin toss

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - 12:46 PM

Referee David McNamara has been suspended for three weeks after accepting a charge of "not acting in the best interests of the game" before a Women's Super League match.

A Football Association spokesperson confirmed that McNamara will return to duty from December 17.

The FA said McNamara did not oversee an official coin toss, which is required under the laws of the game, before Manchester City faced Reading last month in the WSL.

It is understood that McNamara, after leaving his coin in the dressing room, had City captain Steph Houghton and Reading skipper Kirsty Pearce play a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide who would kick-off.

READ MORE: Watch: How Ryan Tubridy's brother prevented a New Zealand try against Ireland in 1989

"The FA can confirm that referee David McNamara has been suspended for 21 days, starting from Monday 26 November, after accepting a charge of 'not acting in the best interests of the game', an FA spokesperson said.

"This follows an incident in the WSL match between Manchester City and Reading on Friday 26 October, when he failed to determine which team would kick off the match by the toss of a coin, as required by the laws of the game.

"McNamara will return to duty from Monday 17 December."

- PA


KEYWORDS

SoccerSportCoin toss

More in this Section

Callum Wilson determined to take his chance with England

Football rumours from the media

Steven McMahon taking flight in Carcassonne

No ambush. No excuses. This Test will be decided on merit


Breaking Stories

World Diabetes Day: Could you name the 7 subtle signs of the illness?

Underground art, gold mosques and soothing sewing lessons – Uzbekistan is full of surprises

How to put a twist on classic dishes – according to two MasterChef winners

How to make Ping Coombes’ no-cook rainbow pad Thai

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »