News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Redmond signs new four-year contract with Southampton

Redmond signs new four-year contract with Southampton
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:46 AM

England winger Nathan Redmond has committed his long-term future to Southampton by signing a new four-year contract until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old played a major role in Saints’ revival under manager Ralph Hasenhuttl last season, scoring nine times in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Once-capped international Redmond, who picked up the south-coast club’s player of the season award for 2018-19, also returned to England contention last term and was selected in Gareth Southgate’s initial squad for the Nations League finals in May.

“I’m really happy to have signed, and I’m just wanting to get the season up and going now,” Redmond told Southampton’s website.

“We’ve got a great group of players here, who I’ve been with for the last three years.

“I feel like we can hopefully build something special and to be a part of it for the next four years is good for me.”

Redmond, who began his career with Birmingham, joined Southampton from Norwich in 2016 and has registered 18 times in 129 appearances during his time at St Mary’s.

Each of his nine goals last term came following the appointment of Austrian coach Hasenhuttl in December as Saints recovered from a poor start under Mark Hughes to finish five points clear of relegation in 16th place.

Hasenhuttl said: “He’s a player who showed in the last season that he is very important for Southampton and I think it’s a massive signal for the club, and for us all, that he wants to follow our way.

“It’s a very positive day for us.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tottenham ‘close to completing deals for Lo Celso and Sessegnon’Tottenham ‘close to completing deals for Lo Celso and Sessegnon’

Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day? Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

Luongo moves to Sheffield Wednesday from QPRLuongo moves to Sheffield Wednesday from QPR

Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LAActor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

Nathan RedmondSouthamptonPremier League

More in this Section

Manchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Romelu LukakuManchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wexford Youths go down in Champions League openerWexford Youths go down in Champions League opener

Paul O’Shea takes top prize on opening day at RDSPaul O’Shea takes top prize on opening day at RDS


Lifestyle

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

Sarah Marshall looks at some of the architect’s finest works, which are open to tourists today.Visit the 8 American Frank Lloyd Wright buildings recently given UNESCO status

For starters, it makes you feel free, says Ella Walker.Cycle to work day: 8 things switching to a bike did for my wellbeing

Is any item more symbolic of our modern, disposable culture than the single-use coffee cup?Why your reusable coffee cup may be no better than a disposable

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »