Redknapp feels Pochettino may need fresh start but expects him to stay at Spurs

By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 01:52 PM

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp feels Mauricio Pochettino may benefit from a move elsewhere, but he expects him to stay and turn around their poor start to the season.

In the last month, the Champions League runners-up have been beaten by League Two Colchester in the Carabao Cup, thumped 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in Europe and lost 3-0 at Brighton.

Despite Spurs’ wretched form Pochettino is among the managers currently being linked with Manchester United should they call time on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troubled spell in charge.

However, Redknapp believes the Argentinian would only ever leave Spurs if the Real Madrid job became vacant.

“I still think they’ll finish third,” Redknapp told the PA news agency. “They’ve got a fantastic squad, they’ve got cover everywhere and they’ve got international players everywhere.

“As a manager, I learned from a great manager in Alec Stock, he always said you have to change the players every couple of years or they change you.

“The same message every year becomes stale. You can only keep saying the same things so many times.

“Maybe five or six years in Pochettino needs a fresh start. He’s a great manager, but maybe it’s time for a change for him as well.

“But I don’t think he’ll go. Not unless the Real Madrid job comes up. I’m sure if that came up that would be a great job for him.

“But I think he’s happy that he’s got a great job at Tottenham.”

:: Harry Redknapp was speaking at a McDonald's Fun Football Session

