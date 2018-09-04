Home»Sport

Red Star Belgrade vow to protect Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri from 'unwanted situations'

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - 12:53 PM

Red Star Belgrade have pledged to protect Xherdan Shaqiri from “unwanted situations” when the Liverpool winger arrives for their Champions League group match in November.

However, general director Zvezdan Terzic believes the Switzerland international, born in the former Yugoslavia to Kosovan-Albanian parents, will be under “unbelievable psychological pressure” because of his background.

Shaqiri courted controversy during the World Cup when he celebrated a last-minute winner against Serbia with an ‘Albanian Eagle’ gesture.

He and Swiss team-mates Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner were all fined for unsporting behaviour for making the gesture, which symbolises the Albanian flag.

“Personally, I can’t imagine that an Albanian will play for Red Star,” Terzic told Belgrade newspaper Kurir.

“Red Star is a Serbian club, Partizan (Belgrade) was Yugoslav.

“I think that Shaqiri will be under unbelievable psychological pressure because he will know where he is coming; he knows that the Red Star is a symbol of Serbia and playing the Marakana, I don’t know whether he will play.

“Of course, as a soccer club, we treat our rivals equally, and we do not have to deal with the past and the history.

“Red Star must do everything to make Shaqiri feel that he came to play football and it is our duty to protect him in the case of unwanted situations. Let’s be good hosts.”

Shaqiri was born in the former Yugoslav city of Gjilan, now part of Kosovo, where a Serbian crackdown on the Albanian population ended with Nato military intervention in 1999.

Kosovo, with a mainly Albanian population, declared independence in 2008 but Serbia refuses to recognise it as a state and it has led to tense relations between the two countries.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

UKWorldClub FootballSoccerLiverpoolSwitzerlandAlbania

Related Articles

Adam Lallana to be assessed after pulling up in England training

Lazar Markovic denies move to Anderlecht failed due to money

Jordan Henderson signs new long-term deal at Liverpool

Terrace Talk: Alisson arrogance surfaces too quickly for comfort

More in this Section

Jack Cooney looks set to take Westmeath managerial role

Geordan Murphy steps into managerial hot seat at English Premiership side Leicester.

Fans turn out in their thousands to celebrate Dublin's four-in-a-row

Sam in Smithfield: Four-in-a-row All-Ireland champs celebrate with fans


Today's Stories

Tyrone strategy knocked out by Dublin’s two-punch combination

Dub-proofing football is risky business for GAA

Shining lights in a season that failed to reach stellar heights

A touch of parish pride in northern Spain

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »