Reborn Rodgers pushes Emery to the brink

Head coach Unai Emery called for calm from his Arsenal bosses after this latest calamitous result and performance. But the club’s board surely have to act swiftly at the start of this international break and either back or sack the man they hired to replace Arsene Wenger in May last year.

With money too tight to mention, the smart bet is on both Arsenal’s commercial and football men allowing Emery a chance to ride out the storm and avoid a pay-off despite the overwhelming vocal dissatisfaction emanating from the club’s supporters at this and many recent matches.

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is said to top the London club’s background wish list and only a return to winning ways will stop the speculation. Emery has been moved on enough before to not be surprised by the headlines, however hysterical.

Such is the way of modern football that the plight of a failing manager resonates louder than the tale of one reborn as this match featured another huge step forwards for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester.

The 2016 champions put nine points between themselves and Arsenal in the race for Champions League places, and hardly anyone was surprised by the result, which flattered the visitors.

To think Arsenal’s head hunters ruled out Rodgers as not good enough for them when they appointed Emery. Maybe harsh on the man handed the tough task of following Wenger, but this is not a sudden dip for the former PSG coach.

Notoriously passive in Paris where Neymar Jr. ruled, he was reportedly dominated in Valencia and has a long-standing reputation for poor in-game management.

That was all laid bare at a wet and windy but vibrant King Power stadium, where Arsenal came to defend against a side they would normally be expected to take on.

The three/five-man defence was exposed from the outset by Leicester’s full-backs and the only surprise was Arsenal had not conceded by half-time.

But after they were decisively sliced open by Roberto Periera and a trademark clinical Jamie Vardy finish after 68 minutes, there was no response. That they only conceded one more goal – a drilled James Madison effort seven minutes later – was more down to luck than design.

While most of the team tried to avoid post-match media duties, Arsenal defender Calum Chambers told the club’s website the team was united, needed to work hard on the training ground and would stay positive.

With all due respect to one of the more consistent performers at the club this season, that is the sort of bravado reserved for players facing relegation. Which is what Chambers did when on loan at Fulham last season. Things have not got quite that bad for Arsenal, but something needs to change for a hugely talented group of players to fulfil their potential.

Leader of this hugely impressive Leicester side is captain Jonny Evans, the Northern Ireland international and former Manchester United centre back. At 31, he has never looked a better player or in better shape and his calmness seemed to emanate through the City squad. He said that Rodgers and his players worked out how to beat Arsenal in the opening 20 minutes.

Rodgers was asked if he found Arsenal easy to unpick and responded: “That’s for youse to obviously write and say but we just had to be ready for however they play and set up.”

Expanding on what he has done to succeed (and by default where Emery has failed to-date), he added: “I think when we came in we tried to create a set of values based around how we want to work. We’re talking responsibility, which I want to encourage, we’re talking courage, we’re also talking unity, looking after each other, but a commitment to improvement. Culture for me is very important.”

LEICESTER (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel 6; ,Pereira 7, Soyuncu 6, Evans 7, Chilwell 7; Ndidi 7; Tielemans 6, Maddison 8, Barnes 7 (Praet 74), Perez 6 (Gray 60, 6); Vardy 7.

Subs: Ward, Justin, Morgan, Albrighton, Choudhury.

ARSENAL (3-4-1-2): Leno 6; Chambers 6, Luiz 6, Holding 5 (Pepe 77); Bellerin 6, Torreira 5 (Willock 80), Guendouzi 6, Kolasinac 5; Ozil 5; Lacazette 5, Aubameyang 5.

Subs: Martinez, Tierney, Sokratis, Martinelli, Saka.

Ref: Chris Kavanagh 7