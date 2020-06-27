News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Reasons to cheer, and fear, for Liverpool

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 07:00 AM

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal against Leicester last December. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

John Fogarty looks at the positives and negatives on the horizon as Liverpool look to the future.

Reasons to cheer

The kids are alright.

There’s a strong school of thought that, much like Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander-Arnold is serving his apprenticeship at right-back before moving into a midfield berth. That he has played there more than twice as long as Gerrard did and become world-class at the same time would cast doubt over that theory but the emergence of Neco Williams may facilitate it. Only 17 last April, Harvey Elliott is also a gem of a player coming through.

The manager.

Jurgen Klopp is too clever to mention the word ‘dynasty’. After all, Manchester City will be on an all-out assault next season even more so if they are banned from European fare but the manager won’t sit on his laurels and has spoken about Liverpool scaling higher. He has shown he can evolve to complement those ambitions. The move to £50 million, state-of-the-art training grounds in Kirkby from Melwood should also fuel his lofty vision for the club.

Reasons to fear

Ageing attack.

The recent victory over Crystal Palace was a joyous occasion but Jamie Carragher couldn’t be blamed for party pooping when he highlighting the ages of the attacking triumvirate. It exercises a lot of supporters’ minds. All three are 28, Roberto Firmino 29 in October. They are in the prime of their careers but if Liverpool are to maintain this success there will have to be challengers, and not just back-up options, to their positions.

Lack of transfers.

Chelsea certainly appear to be making up for lost time in the transfer window and losing out on Timo Werner to them was unfortunate if adequately explained by Jurgen Klopp when he spoke of the club having to enforce salary waivers. However, the last two transfer windows have been ones of relative inertia for Liverpool and a third would be troubling, perhaps not so much in the immediate term but towards the latter half of next season and beyond.

TOPIC: Soccer

