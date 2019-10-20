Real Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLiga

Real Sociedad returned to winning ways to climb back into the top four in LaLiga.

After back-to-back defeats had dented their good start to the season, the Basque side needed to avoid any slip-ups against struggling Real Betis, and they did just that, winning 3-1.

Betis, sitting third from bottom in the table, drew first blood with a goal from Lorenzo Jesus Moron Garcia in the 12th minute but Javi Garcia put through his own net 10 minutes later to even things up.

Willian Jose put Sociedad ahead in the 36th minute and Portu extended the lead early in the second half.

Sociedad sit one point behind third-place Granada, two adrift of Real Madrid and three behind leaders Barcelona.

Sixth-placed Sevilla left it late in a 1-0 victory over Levante. The hosts had 19 shots but did not make the breakthrough until four minutes from time, when Luuk De Jong scored what proved to be the winner.

That pushed Villarreal back into seventh after they also won by a single goal against second-bottom Espanyol thanks to Karl Toko Ekambi’s 17th-minute effort.

Athletic Bilbao sit eighth after a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid.

Inaki Williams put the Basque side ahead in the 33rd minute but an Inigo Martinez own goal 19 minutes from time earned a point for midtable Valladolid.

In an important match towards the bottom of the table, Alaves claimed a second win in three games to climb out of the bottom three, beating Celta Vigo 2-0.

Lisandro Magallan put Alaves ahead five minutes into the second half and they withstood pressure to secure the points eight minutes from time through Lucas Perez.

The result leaves Celta Vigo in 17th place and level on points – with Betis one place behind them.