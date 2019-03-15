NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Real Sociedad and Levante share spoils

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 10:34 PM

Borja Mayoral’s late equaliser secured Levante a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in LaLiga.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Real Madrid, struck 11 minutes from time to cancel out Adnan Januzaj’s first-half opener.

Former Manchester United winger Januzaj struck in the 27th minute with a close-range finish from Theo Hernandez’s cross.

Januzaj almost added a second for La Real five minutes later but his free-kick was just too high.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sandro Ramirez missed presentable chances to add to the lead, while Mayoral was denied an equaliser by a point-blank save from Geronimo Rulli just after the hour mark.

But Mayoral crashed in the leveller when he met Jose Campana’s low corner 10 yards out and drilled the ball first time inside the near post.

The hosts pushed for a winner but Ander Guevara and Hernandez could not convert opportunities in stoppage time.

- Press Association

