Real Madrid unveil new signing Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid welcomed new signing Ferland Mendy after he completed his medical and sealed his move from Lyon.

The 24-year-old was presented to fans at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after signing a six-year contract.

The defender joins Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo in moving to Real this summer.

Real chairman Florentino Perez told the club’s official website: “Today we welcome someone who has been chosen as the best left-back in the French league the last two seasons.

“Ferland Mendy, you have chosen Real Madrid and from today it becomes your biggest challenge. We know that big clubs in Europe wanted you for their future projects.

“From this moment, Real Madrid is part of your life. This stadium is your home and we will do everything possible so that you and your family can be happy with the support of these great Real Madrid fans.”

Mendy, who has also played for Le Havre, said: “It’s an honour to be at this club, the biggest club in the world.

“Thank you to the president for his confidence and many thanks to the club. Hala Madrid!”

- Press Association