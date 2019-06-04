News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Real Madrid sign Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jovic, 21, has agreed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants, while the move is subject to a medical.

“Real Madrid CF and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed to the transfer of player Luka Jovic, pending the medical examination,” the LaLiga club said on Twitter.

“The player remains linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.”

Jovic played a key role in Bundesliga side Frankfurt’s run to the Europa League semi-finals before they were knocked out by Chelsea in a penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge.

He scored 27 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Frankfurt this season, including 10 in the Europa League.

Jovic spent two seasons on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica before the move was made permanent in April.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Knocker uppers, phrenologists, and rat catchers: These are the extinct jobs of our ancestors

Firefox aims to entice users with greater privacy protections

Doctor calls for Ireland to fight child obesity by leading the way on plain packaging for sweets

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admits to missing Italy as Juventus link strengthens

Eintracht FrankfurtLuka JovicSpanish La LigaReal MadridTOPIC:

More in this Section

Matt Doherty urges Ireland to rally like Wolves

Football rumours from the media

Close call but Katie merited verdict, says dad Pete

South African teen Martin Vorster revels in Baltray glory


Lifestyle

This is how to tackle dinner if you’re vegan and travelling – according to BOSH!

Pest-free zone: How to rid you home of ants, wasps, roaches and moths this summer

Ask a counsellor: ‘My dad’s always been a closed book – how can I get him to talk about his health?’

5 cool European cities where you can take the heat this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »