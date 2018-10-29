Home»Sport

Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui after just 14 games in charge

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 08:34 PM

Real Madrid have sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after just 14 games in charge.

The club's board took action following the 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Lopetegui. AP Photo

Sunday's defeat leaves the club ninth in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

Lopetegui, who was named as Real manager days before he was preparing to lead Spain into this summer's World Cup, won four of his 10 league games in charge.

READ MORE: Ronaldo sheds light on reason for Juventus move

Their last league win was a 1-0 win over Espanyol on September 22 and has been followed by four defeats and a draw.

Madrid were also beaten 1-0 by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, where they are joint leaders with Roma in Group G with six points from three games.

More to follow...


