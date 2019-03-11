NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as head coach

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 05:34 PM

Real Madrid have reappointed Zinedine Zidane as head coach after terminating the contract of Santiago Solari, the LaLiga club have announced.

Frenchman Zidane stepped down at the end of last season after guiding Real to three consecutive Champions League titles and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui.

The former Spain manager's ill-fated spell lasted until just October and Solari was brought in to replace him.

But after a string of poor results, including back-to-back defeats to rivals Barcelona and a Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax, Real have opted to replace Solari.

A statement on the club's official website read: "The Real Madrid board of directors, which met today, Monday 11 March 2019, has decided to terminate Santiago Solari's contract as first-team coach, whilst Real Madrid have offered him the opportunity to remain at the club.

"Real Madrid wish to thank Solari for his work, commitment and the loyalty that he has always displayed towards this club, which is his home.

"The board of directors also agreed on the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as head coach of Real Madrid with immediate effect for the remainder of the season and the next three campaigns, until 30 June 2022.

"The Real Madrid president will address the media alongside Zinedine Zidane at 8pm (CET) tonight in the Santiago Bernabeu media room."

- Press Association

