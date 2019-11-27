News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Real Madrid forward Hazard could be fit for El Clasico

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 03:39 PM

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard could be fit to play in next month’s El Clasico clash with Barcelona after tests revealed he only suffered bruising during the Champions League clash against Paris St Germain.

Hazard hobbled off with an ankle problem in the 68th minute of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at home to French champions PSG following a challenge from Thomas Meunier.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said after the Group A encounter at the Bernabeu that he feared the Belgium international had suffered a twisted ankle.

But, with a December 18 trip to the Nou Camp on the horizon, Zidane has received positive news as the injury appears to be fairly minor, although a potential return date has not been set.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a external bruise on his right leg,” read a statement on Real’s website.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Hazard has scored once in 13 appearances for the LaLiga club following his big-money summer move from Chelsea.

Real’s upcoming clash with fierce rivals Barcelona was rescheduled from October 26 over security concerns following political unrest in the Catalan city.

Before then, they face league fixtures against Alaves, Espanyol and Valencia, as well as a Champions League trip to Club Brugge on December 11.

Real are second in LaLiga, level with Barca on 28 points after 13 games.

