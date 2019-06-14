Real Madrid fans chant ‘we want Mbappe’ at Hazard unveiling

Real Madrid fans were filmed chanting “we want Mbappe” at Eden Hazard’s unveiling at the Bernabeu.

The footage, which has been viewed over a million times, saw a section of the crowd chanting “Queremos a Mbappe” during Thursday night’s presentation of the new €150m signing from Chelsea.

Paris St Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe has been consistently linked with a move to the Spanish giants as they attempt to rebuild their squad.

El Bernabéu ha hablado. Queremos a Mbappé pic.twitter.com/BhfJYSxTk4 — Alex (@AIex_rm) June 13, 2019

Real fan Alex, who filmed the clip, told the Press Association the chant had not been intended as a slight on Hazard.

“We were waiting for Hazard for almost one hour and a half and everyone sang different songs and this was one,” he said.

“We weren’t complaining. The opposite. We were excited for the new signings and we just asked for more. That’s how Real Madrid works.” Real have been linked with Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe

Hazard refused to be drawn on rumours about a move for Mbappe or Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

He said: “Pogba and Mbappe are among the best players out there and I want to play with the best, but I’m not the one who decides – we’ll see what’s going to happen in the future.”

- Press Association