RB Leipzig apologise to Japanese supporters over coronavirus error

German side RB Leipzig has apologised after some Japanese fans were reportedly ejected from Sunday’s match against Bayer Leverkusen due to fears about the spread of coronavirus.

File photo of RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

The Bundesliga club admits security staff made a mistake during the 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

Coronavirus has spread from Wuhan in China to countries across the world, with tens of thousands of confirmed cases and thousands of deaths worldwide.

Leipzig hopes to make amends by contacting supporters affected by the incident to invite them to a future game.

“In accordance with recommendations from the Robert-Koch-Institute (General Principles of Risk Assessment and Recommendations for Course of Action at Large-Scale Events), the ground’s security personnel had been instructed to intensify checks regarding the admission of certain groups due to potential risk,” read a Leipzig statement.

“Unfortunately, in this instance, amidst the great uncertainty surrounding this topic, by which we are currently also affected, a mistake was made on our part with respect to our Japanese guests.

“In light of this mistake, we would like to extend our apologies.”

Leipzig’s next home match comes on Tuesday, March 10 against Tottenham in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men, who lead Spurs 1-0 on aggregate, host Freiburg in the Bundesliga four days later.

“We are already trying to get in contact with the fans in question to invite them to our next home game to try and make amends for the incident,” continued the statement.

“As for our handling of the coronavirus issue, we will continue to work thoroughly and on a daily basis with the authorities in order to try and reach the best possible solution for all of our guests.”