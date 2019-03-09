NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Raul Garcia earns point for Athletic Bilbao in draw with Espanyol

Saturday, March 09, 2019 - 07:18 AM

Raul Garcia struck 10 minutes from time for Athletic Bilbao as they held Espanyol to a 1-1 draw at San Mames.

Facundo Ferreyra scored his first goal since joining Espanyol from Benfica on a deal until June 2020 in the January transfer window, slotting low beyond Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin in the ninth minute.

Bilbao were seemingly heading towards their second defeat in a row – having lost to Valencia last Sunday – but Garcia came to their rescue in the closing stages.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was able to direct his header past Espanyol shot-stopper Diego Lopez as the spoils were shared.

The stalemate means Espanyol are unbeaten in their last six matches in LaLiga.

- Press Association

