Rashford looks back in bid to move United forward

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 06:26 AM

Marcus Rashford wants to “get back to how Manchester United play” after an underwhelming sixth-place Premier League finish this season.

United recovered from a modest start under Jose Mourinho following the introduction into the dugout in December of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who won 14 of his first 17 matches in interim charge.

That gave United renewed hope of a top-four finish but, shortly after Solskjaer’s permanent appointment as manager, the club ran out of steam and won just two of their final 12 fixtures – and none of their last six.

Alongside an image which shows Solskjaer with his hand on Rashford’s shoulder, the 21-year-old wrote on his social media channels: “Next season we need to get back to how @manchesterunited play, for me that’s most important.

“We need to find that willingness and respond the right way.”

A number of players under-performed in the closing weeks of the campaign, including England forward Rashford, who became a regular under Solskjaer but failed to find the net in his last seven starts.

- Press Association

