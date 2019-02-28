NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ranieri sacked by Fulham with Parker taking over as caretaker

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 05:31 PM

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked as Fulham manager.

The relegation-threatened Cottagers announced they had parted company with the Italian with Scott Parker taking over as caretaker manager.

Ranieri, who guided Leicester to title glory in 2016, had been in charge at Craven Cottage for just three months.

Ranieri leaves with the club 19th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of safety with 10 games remaining.

Chairman Shad Khan said in a statement: “Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone.

“Claudio’s tenure at Fulham didn’t produce the outcome we anticipated and needed when I appointed him as manager in November but, be assured, he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today.”

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan admits Ranieri’s appointment did not produce the reaction he had hoped for (Simon Cooper/PA Images).

Ranieri was brought in after a disappointing start to the campaign, the club’s first back in the top flight, under Slavisa Jokanovic.

But, despite a promising start, he failed to reverse their fortunes and has paid the price after a dismal run of eight defeats in nine games in all competitions.

Ranieri said on the club’s website, www.fulhamfc.com: “I am obviously disappointed with the recent results and that we could not build on the good start we made following my appointment.”

Parker’s first game in charge will be against Chelsea (Mark Kerton/PA)

Parker’s first match in charge will be a home derby against Chelsea on Sunday.

Khan said: “Scott’s immediate assignment is merely to help us stabilise, grow and rediscover ourselves as a football club. If Scott can answer that challenge, and our players respond to the opportunity, perhaps victories will follow in the months ahead.

“What’s most important at this moment, however, is to regroup in a smart and deliberate manner that will serve our long-term vision for sustainable success. If we’re able to do that and win some matches to make a stand late in the season, all the better.”

- Press Association

