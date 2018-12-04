NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ranieri mourns end of Foxes ‘fairy tale’ ahead of return to Leicester

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 03:12 PM

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has expressed his sadness over Leicester’s “fairy tale” ending when owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died.

Ranieri masterminded Leicester’s improbable 5,000-1 Premier League title success in 2015-16 but was sacked nine months later in February 2017.

Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people were killed in October when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near the King Power Stadium.

Before facing the Foxes for the first time since he left Leicester, Ranieri told a press conference on Tuesday: “I think we spoke a lot about the fairy tale.

“Now the chairman, Vichai, has died the fairy tale has finished but the memories remain and the achievement.

“I am very sad for what happened and we have to continue in our life.”

Ranieri is anticipated to receive a rapturous reception from the visiting Leicester fans for his third match in charge of Fulham.

The 67-year-old Italian said: “It will be very strange. Very emotional moment, but it’s OK that is football.

“It will be a good moment, for sure, but after we have to win.”

The Cottagers won Ranieri’s first match in charge, ending a seven-match winless run, by beating Southampton 3-2.

That was followed by a 2-0 loss at Chelsea, another of Ranieri’s former clubs.

“I wanted to come back to the Premier League sooner or later, for me it’s a good moment now after Chelsea to play Leicester,” Ranieri added.

“Every game is very important. I want to see good progress after Southampton and Chelsea.”

Ranieri was encouraged by the performance against Chelsea, despite the loss.

He added: “I showed my players what we did well, we made some mistakes but it’s important to continue and watch on the TV what is wrong and improve during the training.

“Slowly, slowly, I’m sure we clean everything.”

Ranieri used pizza as an incentive for a clean sheet at Leicester – and now burgers are on the menu if Fulham can have a shut-out.

The Cottagers are the only one of 92 league clubs not to have kept a clean sheet this season.

Ranieri added: “I don’t know when it will arrive but we are working hard to make everything possible, sooner or later I’m sure, we are in the right way.”

Andre Schurrle is available after missing the Chelsea match with a knock.

Fulham were improved when Ranieri swapped Ryan Sessegnon and Stefan Johansen for Floyd Ayite and Aboubakar Kamara at half-time at Stamford Bridge, but Ayite is out with a small groin problem.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Claudio RanieriVichai SrivaddhanaprabhaPremier LeagueFulham

Related Articles

Man City to get World Cup cash boost as UEFA considers opening new FFP case

Klopp should not have been fined for goal celebration, says Everton boss Silva

Klopp to be fined for Merseyside derby celebrations

No confidence not the problem says Nuno

More in this Section

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane being linked to vacant Southampton job

Collingwood Cup Finals to take place in UL

Origi: Late derby goal was one of my finest Liverpool moments

Warren says potential Fury-Wilder rematch has ‘good chance of coming to London’


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘I love my husband – so why am I so attracted to a man at work?’

It’s intriguing and exotic, but can tribal tourism be ethical?

This might be the secret message behind Michelle Obama’s love of wearing white

Theatre review: I Am Tonie Walsh at Project, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »