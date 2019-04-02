NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos accepts fine for fifth red card of the season

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 11:04 AM

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed Alfredo Morelos has accepted a club fine for picking up a fifth red card of the season in Sunday’s Old Firm derby against Celtic at Parkhead.

The Colombian saw red for an off-the-ball elbow on Hoops skipper Scott Brown in the Gers’ 2-1 defeat and will now miss the next four games through suspension.

Morelos, who had one of his red card rescinded, posted an apology on his Twitter account on Monday and Gerrard said on Tuesday morning: “He has shown remorse and accepted the punishment I have given him.

“We spoke to his representation as well and everyone is on the same page.

“Now it is just a decision for the club to decide where the fine goes to but Alfredo has accepted, shown remorse and apologised.

Gerrard added: “I think he made that public himself which is the right thing to do and we draw a line under it.

“Moving forward we hope Alfredo learns the hard way and we wait now for him to return to help us in the final push.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Neil Warnock to avoid FA charge over on-pitch staredown with officials

More on this topic

Saracens to play matches at Spurs’ new stadium

There’s a £700 burger in Japan – here are 4 other hilariously expensive burgers you can actually buy

Detailed proposals for directly elected mayors released by Government

10 tips for the perfect cover letter

KEYWORDS

Alfredo MorelosScott BrownSteven GerrardScottish PremiershipCelticRangersCeltic vs Rangers

More in this Section

Carbery hamstring injury ‘a big concern’ for Munster

Relaxed Van Graan gets back to basics

‘Jacob has to dust himself down and move on, we all do’, says Ulster coach

Injury scuppers Leavy’s Ireland World Cup dream


Lifestyle

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

'Even people like Ed Sheeran are a positive influence', says Cork guitarist Bill Shanley

Making Cents: Thousands have inadequate health insurance cover

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »