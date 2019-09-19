News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rangers remember Ricksen on victorious night at Ibrox

Rangers remember Ricksen on victorious night at Ibrox
By Press Association
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 10:23 PM

Rangers 1 - 0 Feynoord

Sheyi Ojo produced a moment of magic as Rangers beat Feyenoord 1-0 in a pulsating Europa League Group G opener at Ibrox.

The death of the Gers’ former captain Fernando Ricksen on Wednesday at the age of 43 following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease made it an emotional night in Govan.

The Light Blues evoked the spirit of the Dutchman against the side from the Netherlands and after skipper James Tavernier had struck the outside of the post with a penalty, Ojo fired in a glorious drive from 20 yards in the 24th minute for what proved to be the winner.

The Rotterdam side threatened in a more even second half and might have snatched a point although the home side had chances to score more.

Indeed, Gers boss Steven Gerrard will probably believe the game should have been over by the interval, such was his side’s superiority in the first-45 minutes.

He made four changes to his side with defenders Filip Helander and Borna Barisic and midfield duo Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack coming back into the side.

Rangers fans paid tribute (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers fans paid tribute (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, after a minute’s silence before the game in tribute to Ricksen, it was the Dutch side who started better with efforts from Steven Berghuis and Orkun Kokcu but the game then turned.

In the ninth minute Feyenoord defender Edgar Ie conceded a penalty when he handled inside the box as the Dutch side failed to clear a Barasic corner.

Tavernier hit the outside of the post with his right-footed effort but Rangers refused to let that dishearten them and kept pressing.

In the 19th minute midfielder Scott Arfield took a pass from Kamara and struck the top of the post with a left-footed drive and this time the ball flew across the goal.

However, Feyenoord could not keep the rampant home side at bay and in the 24th minute, after Barisic had won the ball against Rick Karsdorp in a 50-50 tackle, Ojo, on loan from Liverpool, picked up the loose ball and drove a glorious left-footed shot from 20 yards past Kenneth Vermeer for a deserved opener.

Ojo scored the decisive goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ojo scored the decisive goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Feyenoord were rattled as Ibrox rocked.

Vermeer made a fine double save from Gers striker Alfredo Morelos who was then booked for a late challenge on the keeper, before Ojo’s attempt from 12 yards was deflected past for a corner which Connor Goldson headed over.

Feyenoord, on the ropes before the break, forced several corners at the start of the second half with Allan McGregor diving to beat away an effort from Berghuis.

In the 70th minute Arfield headed a Tavernier cross over the bar from eight yards and then Jack miscued after being brilliantly set up by Alfredo Morelos but the side from Rotterdam kept pressing for the leveller with McGregor called into action as he pushed away a strike from substitute Luciano Narsingh following a swift counter.

However, the home side held out for three hard-earned points and Ricksen, who battled his debilitating illness with bravery and dignity, would surely have approved of their performance.

- Press Association

More on this topic

European wake-up call as Wolves beaten at home by Braga

Greenwood’s first goal gives Manchester United winning Europa League startGreenwood’s first goal gives Manchester United winning Europa League start

Lennon left with mixed emotions following Celtic drawLennon left with mixed emotions following Celtic draw

Young stars Willock and Saka shine as Arsenal win in GermanyYoung stars Willock and Saka shine as Arsenal win in Germany


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Fernando RicksenFeyenoordRangersUEFA Europa LeagueRangers vs FeyenoordIbrox StadiumTOPIC: Europa League

More in this Section

Shouldering the nation’s hopes: three players Ireland cannot afford to loseShouldering the nation’s hopes: three players Ireland cannot afford to lose

McIlroy off to nightmare start at WentworthMcIlroy off to nightmare start at Wentworth

Spurs slip-up as City bounce back – 5 things we learned from Champions LeagueSpurs slip-up as City bounce back – 5 things we learned from Champions League

Shakhtar are no pushovers and can still cause us problems at Etihad – GuardiolaShakhtar are no pushovers and can still cause us problems at Etihad – Guardiola


Lifestyle

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.This is why Rachel Green’s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren – as a new collection is announced

When starting out as a comedian, Cork man Andrew Ryan decided to go to straight to London, sidestepping the usual starting ground of Irish clubs and pubs.Cork comedian Andrew Ryan is 'a cross between Ardal O’Hanlon and Ed Byrne'

Rachel Marie Walsh knows the best eyeliners to try this season.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder: Essential eyeliners for a killer look

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »