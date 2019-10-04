News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rangers players will stick together, says Goldson after Young Boys defeat

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson said Rangers remain united as he refused to blame individuals for Thursday’s stoppage-time defeat against Young Boys.

Steven Gerrard’s visitors had looked on course to go top of Europa League Group G after Alfredo Morelos put them ahead with a well-taken goal on the brink of half-time.

Young Boys equalised early in the second half but Gers were unlucky not to go back in front as they were denied what appeared to be a certain penalty when Morelos was brought down in the box, while home goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos pulled off a spectacular save to keep out the Colombian’s 90th-minute effort.

And the hosts snatched all three points deep into stoppage time as Christian Fassnacht made the most of a defensive error to send Rangers home empty-handed.

Light Blues captain James Tavernier was at fault for both goals but Goldson insisted mistakes happen and vowed to stick together as a team.

“We’re a team and we stay as a team, we stay together,” said Goldson. “There are going to be people who make mistakes over the season.

“Whether that’s a striker missing chances or whether that’s a defender making a mistake that costs a goal.

“But we were unlucky. In the 90th minute or something, that’s a hell of a save and then they go down the other end and we concede a sloppy goal.

“We had the opportunity to get in a great place in the group and we haven’t managed to take it.

“I think at this level you’ve got to take those opportunities, being 1-0 up at half-time and having some of the chances that we did have on the counter-attack.

“I thought we limited them even though they had a lot of the ball in the second half.”

Rangers return to Ladbrokes Premiership action on Sunday when they take on Hamilton at Ibrox.

And former Brighton defender Goldson wants Rangers to dust themselves down and return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

He added: “At this football club you have games coming thick and fast and we have to quickly switch our attention to Hamilton.

“Obviously it’s going to hurt but we have to get ready for Hamilton on Sunday and hopefully go and get three points.”

Rangers had the backing of hundreds of away fans at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf despite the club’s decision not to take up their ticket allocation.

The Ibrox outfit announced in August that they would not request tickets for the trip after receiving two UEFA charges.

But many fans travelled to Bern and were seated together in the same section of the ground.

