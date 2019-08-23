News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rangers must close section of Ibrox as Uefa punish fans' ‘racist behaviour’

By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 03:21 PM

Rangers have been ordered to close a section of Ibrox for their forthcoming match against Legia Warsaw after Uefa ruled some of their fans were guilty of “racist behaviour” – a charge which incorporates sectarian singing.

At least 3,000 seats will lie empty for next Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg in Glasgow.

Rangers said it was “deeply regrettable” that supporters who are innocent of any wrongdoing will be unable to attend the match.

Club officials have yet to announce which area or areas will be closed, and said they will do their best to restrict the impact on supporters.

If any individual supporter is unable to behave in a civilised manner then please stay away from Ibrox and our club

The club said in a statement on Friday: “Uefa has ruled that a group of Rangers supporters were guilty of racist behaviour – which includes sectarian singing – during the match against St Joseph’s at Ibrox on July 18.

“Our supporters have been asked repeatedly by the club to refrain from indulging in this, and other forms of unacceptable behaviour. Sadly, the warnings have fallen on deaf ears and the actions of this minority will cause the club and the majority of good and decent Rangers supporters to pay a heavy penalty.

“Unfortunately a significant number of supporters, innocent of any wrongdoing, will be unable to attend next week’s match.

“This is deeply regrettable to all at the club and we hope that the guilty parties, who attracted the attention of Uefa, might reflect on the damage their unacceptable behaviour is causing Rangers and their fellow supporters.

“If any individual supporter is unable to behave in a civilised manner then please stay away from Ibrox and our club. You are harming Rangers and that is something a genuine supporter would never wish to do.”

Rangers chairman Dave King reiterated the club’s message to fans.

He said: “Rangers has players and supporters from many religions, cultures and backgrounds but we are one and the same when we gather to support our club.

“If any supporter cannot accept that then Rangers is not the club for them.”

- Press Association

