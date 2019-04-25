NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Rangers captain Tavernier targeted by racist abuse

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Rangers captain James Tavernier has become the latest footballer to be targeted by racist abuse on social media.

The right-back shared a racially offensive message he received on Instagram and added a shoulder-shrugging emoji above.

The post came six days after Tavernier took part in a Professional Footballers’ Association campaign to boycott social media for 24 hours.

The 27-year-old last week shared a PFA post calling for social media companies to do more to tackle the problem.

Police Scotland were unable to confirm whether the message had been reported to them.

- Press Association

