News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rangers boss Gerrard wants Feyenoord win for Ricksen

Rangers boss Gerrard wants Feyenoord win for Ricksen
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Steven Gerrard has called on Rangers to deliver a Europa League victory against Feyenoord as a tribute to former Light Blues defender Fernando Ricksen following his death at the age of 43.

The ex-Holland international, who made more than 250 appearances for the Ibrox club between 2000 and 2006, had been fighting motor neurone disease for six years and died on Wednesday morning.

Gerrard is preparing his players to face the Eredivisie side in their opening group game on Thursday evening and wants them to win the game for Ricksen.

He said: “It’s very sad news for everyone connected to the club and, more importantly, his young family. On behalf of the club I would like to pay tribute. He was a fantastic player who had a decorated career.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of emotions in the stadium tomorrow and I think Fernando deserves that. I’m sure both sets of supporters will pay their respects.

“We ask the supporters to get right behind the team because I think it would be a nice tribute to him if we can put in a good performance and try to get maximum points.

“I think everyone knows before a ball is kicked, if that was the case, we’d certainly dedicate it to him and his family.

“It’s very sad. I’m sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we who are responsible for tomorrow night’s performance want to do everything we can to try and get a win and dedicate it to him.”

Gerrard labelled Ricksen a “fantastic ambassador” for the club and said he deserves all of the warm words he has received since Rangers announced news of his death on Wednesday morning.

He added: “He played with his heart on his sleeve – he was that type. I think that was epitomised when he was taken ill in 2013, I think he was given 18 months to live at the time.

“He’s fought ever so hard up to this point. I think that sums up the character, a warrior type on the pitch and off the pitch, but we certainly send our condolences to his young family.

Fernando Ricksen died on Wednesday (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Fernando Ricksen died on Wednesday (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“He was a fantastic ambassador and role model for the club in the way he played but also how he handled himself off the pitch.

“I was lucky enough to meet him a couple of times, recently as well when you could see that he was in pain and suffering but you could see the fight he was still putting up with.

“It’s very sad news but he certainly deserves all the accolades that are going to come his way because I think he handled himself, not just as a footballer but as a human being, more importantly.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

The lowdown on Arsenal’s Europa League opponents Eintracht FrankfurtThe lowdown on Arsenal’s Europa League opponents Eintracht Frankfurt

Greenwood gets nod for Manchester United in Europa League clashGreenwood gets nod for Manchester United in Europa League clash

Ruben Neves dismisses claims that Europa League is damaging Wolves’ formRuben Neves dismisses claims that Europa League is damaging Wolves’ form

Tributes pour in for ‘true warrior’ Fernando Ricksen following death aged 43Tributes pour in for ‘true warrior’ Fernando Ricksen following death aged 43


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Fernando RicksenSteven GerrardUEFA Europa LeagueFeyenoordRangersRangers vs FeyenoordIbrox StadiumTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Reds trip up on night of frustration in NaplesReds trip up on night of frustration in Naples

Barkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss LampardBarkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss Lampard

Chelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kickChelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kick

Ter Stegen denies Dortmund as Barcelona struggle in Champions League openerTer Stegen denies Dortmund as Barcelona struggle in Champions League opener


Lifestyle

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

In Currabinny, there is a large house right at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the whole of Cork Harbour.The Currabinny chefs cook with pears

It’s normal for children to occasionally worry but anxiety in a young person can develop into a crippling daily occurrence if it is not properly managed, writes Karen Murray.'Anxiety is a normal part of life': Understanding is key to helping children manage anxiety

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »