News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ralph Hassenhuttl puts Southampton improvement down to rediscovering identity

Ralph Hassenhuttl puts Southampton improvement down to rediscovering identity
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 10:59 AM

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl feels pressing the reset button helped his squad kick-start their bid for Premier League survival.

The Saints travel to Newcastle on Sunday looking to extend a three-match unbeaten run which has seen back-to-back home wins over fellow strugglers Watford and Norwich.

The upturn in fortunes following the international break started with a battling 2-2 draw at Arsenal – which could have seen them leave with all three points but for a stoppage-time equaliser.

Hasenhuttl feels time spent focusing on Southampton’s core strengths proved key as the group looked to move forwards following a terrible run which included a 9-0 home thrashing by Leicester.

“It is good that we have built up a little bit of self confidence, so we can go there (Newcastle) and try to take something,” said the Austrian, who arrived in early December last year to guide the club to safety.

“I spoke about fighting back, finding our trigger and identity. I think this was the most important thing in the last three games.

“We could have won against Arsenal, and the last two games we have won. It was a completely different performance from everybody.

“The team was playing much more committed and the way we acted was a very, very intense one and this is our identity.

“We must hold this high always, because when we play like this, we create chances, we don’t give up so many chances.

“We are defending higher and keeping the opponent far away from our goal. This is more the style we want to play.

“Because of the (bad) results, we had stepped deeper and deeper (back).

“Now we try to push to reset button during the international break and come back to what we want to do better.

“It looks like, as the results show, that this is the right way.”

After holding off a second-half fightback from Norwich to win 2-1, Hasenhuttl knows his side must be prepared for another test of their progression at St James’ Park.

“I expect a game with a very good organised opponent,” Hasenhuttl said at a press conference reported on Southampton’s website.

“They don’t have a lot of possession, but they defend very well. They have a lot of counter attacks, where they are very strong, so not an easy team to play against.

“This will be a different game, with different tactical options, so let’s find a good game plan to take something.”

More on this topic

Club comparisons mean nothing on derby day – GuardiolaClub comparisons mean nothing on derby day – Guardiola

Chelsea criticise FIFA handling of transfer ban caseChelsea criticise FIFA handling of transfer ban case

Jurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in futureJurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in future

Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to replace him as Manchester City managerPep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to replace him as Manchester City manager

footballNewcastleRalph HasenhuttlPremier LeagueSouthamptonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Spurs down Kings in overtimeSpurs down Kings in overtime

Anthony Joshua ‘grateful for having a second opportunity’ against Andy Ruiz JrAnthony Joshua ‘grateful for having a second opportunity’ against Andy Ruiz Jr

Allen and Maguire progress in UK ChampionshipAllen and Maguire progress in UK Championship

5 players Chelsea could try and sign after having their transfer ban lifted5 players Chelsea could try and sign after having their transfer ban lifted


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »