News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl signs new Southampton deal

Ralph Hasenhuttl signs new Southampton deal
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 52-year-old was appointed at St Mary’s in December 2018 and has proved a popular appointment, turning around his side’s fortunes after a 9-0 home defeat to Leicester in October.

Saints chief executive Martin Semmens said: “From day one, Ralph has had a positive impact on the club, everyone within it and our fans.

“He joined our club at a time when strong leadership was needed to drive the club forward. This he delivered, but it was the clarity of vision that has ultimately led us to this point.”

Hasenhuttl arrived at St Mary’s to replace Mark Hughes, who was dismissed in December 2018 with the club sitting 18th in the Premier League table.

Despite the Leicester embarrassment, there were few calls for Hasenhuttl’s head, and the club entered the coronavirus lockdown in 14th place in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Semmens added: “To witness first-hand the recovery of the first team around Christmas under his clear leadership has given us all a template of how to drive the club forward.

Hasenhuttl celebrates a victory away to Crystal Palace (Nigel French/PA)
Hasenhuttl celebrates a victory away to Crystal Palace (Nigel French/PA)

“It is important now that the club, led by our director of football operations Matt Crocker, put in place all the support structures around Ralph to produce success, not just for the remaining nine games of this season, but into the long term future of the club.

“There has never been any question in my mind that Ralph is the right man to lead our club, and I look forward to working in partnership with him over the next four years.

“I know there is no one who will work harder to bring success back for our fans.”

Noting the “challenging” moments of his reign so far, Hasenhuttl said he had no hesitation about signing a deal which keeps him at the club until 2024.

My players, our staff, and of course the supporters must understand my commitment to this club and to what we are trying to build together.

Hasenhuttl said: “This, for me, was a simple decision. Simple because of the relationship that I have built with the club, the players and the fans, and also because of the relationship they have built with me too.

“I said when I arrived at the club that we were at the beginning of a long journey, and also a journey that would bring emotion and hopefully enjoyment. We have already had some moments where we could celebrate together, and some that have been emotional and also challenging.

“The way we have handled this together as a group of people has been incredible for me, and I believe we now have strong foundations here that can allow us to take the next steps in our progress as a team.

“For me, this is an important step in the journey. My players, our staff, and of course the supporters must understand my commitment to this club and to what we are trying to build together.

“We value the same philosophies, and this is a big part of why I want to stay here, and I hope we can share in some very successful moments moving forward.”


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Ralph HasenhuttlPremier LeagueSouthampton

More in this Section

Open GAA pitches to help people’s mental health, pleads FitzgeraldOpen GAA pitches to help people’s mental health, pleads Fitzgerald

Darling shines brightest on racing’s returnDarling shines brightest on racing’s return

John Fogarty: If counties aren't back training already, they're losingJohn Fogarty: If counties aren't back training already, they're losing

Picture Perfect: 'I'm looking at a bunch of Irish supporters with the European bronze medalist stuck on their shoulders'Picture Perfect: 'I'm looking at a bunch of Irish supporters with the European bronze medalist stuck on their shoulders'


Lifestyle

Q. I've lost my libido. I read somewhere that masturbating can help to build it up again. Is that true? Or will it just make me even less interested in sex with my husband?Sex File: My sex drive seems to have disappeared

Ahead of the final episodes this week, Jessie Collins charts Normal People’s phenomenal success — and wonders how we’ll cope without it.Normal People ends tonight - how will we cope when it's all over?

The finale of Normal People is tonight's big drawTuesday TV Highlights : Tears expected as Normal People draws to a close

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »