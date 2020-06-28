News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes Danny Ings can be a golden boot winner

Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes Danny Ings can be a golden boot winner
By Press Association
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 08:28 PM

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has backed Danny Ings to compete for the Premier League golden boot after his double inspired his side’s emphatic 3-1 win at struggling Watford.

Ings gave the visitors a 16th minute lead before adding a second after the second-half drinks break, taking his goal tally for the season to 21 – 18 of them in the top flight.

Watford managed to pull one back in the closing stages of the game when Jan Bednarek turned a Jose Holebas cross into his own net, but James Ward-Prowse restored Southampton’s two-goal lead less than three minutes later with an impressive free-kick.

Ings sits just behind Jamie Vardy at the top of the race to claim the Premier League golden boot and the manager has backed him to have an impact in their final matches.

“Nobody will deny how important a player he is for us,” Hasenhuttl said after the game.

“Everything is possible. We will play with him in the last six games, and if he gets a chance, you see how fantastic his finishing is.

“He seems to be fitter than ever, he was hard working in shutdown [lockdown] and that gives him now fantastic physical options.

“It’s definitely a sort of outrageous quality he has and when we scores it is fantastic.”

The Austrian manager said before the trip to Watford he expected a response from his side’s lacklustre 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal, and he was pleased with how things worked out.

On the performance, he said: “I think we did quite well from the first minute, we were very disciplined, (had) good organisation and (were) a hard-working team and we deserved to win.”

Watford however have struggled since the restart, and having taken one point from their last three matches they now sit precariously just one point above the relegation zone, and Nigel Pearson admits his side have to fight in the upcoming matches.

On the performance today, Pearson said: “[It was] a difficult day against a side who move the ball better than us.

“They coped with the situation better than us, we made too many unforced errors, mistakes for the goals, so gave ourselves far too much to do and it’s disappointing for sure.”

He added: “We are fighting for our lives and we have not found performance levels I would expect from us.”

READ MORE

Chelsea have played better and lost games, says Frank Lampard after FA Cup win

More on this topic

Dyche warns Palace his depleted Burnley squad will still play ‘hard and strong’Dyche warns Palace his depleted Burnley squad will still play ‘hard and strong’

Man charged after firework thrown at Liver Building amid title celebrations in LiverpoolMan charged after firework thrown at Liver Building amid title celebrations in Liverpool

Roy Hodgson wary of injuries as Crystal Palace target top 10 finishRoy Hodgson wary of injuries as Crystal Palace target top 10 finish

Man City will form guard of honour for ‘exceptional’ Liverpool – Pep GuardiolaMan City will form guard of honour for ‘exceptional’ Liverpool – Pep Guardiola


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Danny IngsSouthamptonPremier LeagueWatfordWatford vs SouthamptonVicarage Road StadiumTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Wolves close on Champions League places as Villa’s relegation worries worsenWolves close on Champions League places as Villa’s relegation worries worsen

Foxes in hunt for FA Cup glory as Brendan Rodgers targets historic triumphFoxes in hunt for FA Cup glory as Brendan Rodgers targets historic triumph

Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City still have plenty to play forKevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City still have plenty to play for

Lewis Hamilton responds to ‘ignorant’ Bernie Ecclestone commentsLewis Hamilton responds to ‘ignorant’ Bernie Ecclestone comments


Lifestyle

After four months of being closed off from the mainland, the islands have finally been given the all clear to open up again as of June 29.Dan McCarthy: The Islands are open again for business

It was suggested, originally, that the tree’s genus be named after another military commander, the Irishman Arthur Wellesley.Richard Collins: General Sherman giant redwood tree is the largest member of its species alive

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and you have all you need to create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Dinner sorted for the week

If you visit Grailed, the secondhand online men’s fashion marketplace, for $50,000, you can own a Raf Simons MA-1 camouflage bomber jacket, a reversible style with a highlighter orange interior.One man’s trash is another man’s treasure - inside the multi-billion euro men’s resale market

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »