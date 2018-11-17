Home»sport

Rakitic ruled out of Croatia’s crucial clash with England at Wembley

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 02:26 PM

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic will miss the crucial Nations League showdown with England.

The Barcelona player has been allowed to return to his club by national team manager Zlatko Dalic due to an unspecified injury problem.

Sunday’s game at Wembley will decide who is relegated from League A Group 4, while both countries can still finish top of the group ahead of current leaders Spain.

“Rakitic will return to Barcelona because we do not want to risk anything, we want to be healthy and ready,” said coach Dalic, according to his country’s website.

“We have the solutions and we go to Wembley to enjoy the football.”

Rakitic, 30, has won 101 caps for Croatia, scoring 15 goals.

- Press Association


Ivan RakiticUEFA Nations LeagueCroatia

