‘Raheem is unbelievable’: Sane lauds Manchester City team-mate Sterling

Leroy Sane paid tribute to “unbelievable” Raheem Sterling after the duo masterminded Manchester City’s 4-0 win at West Ham.

England forward Sterling set up the opening goal for David Silva and tapped in the second from Sane’s cross.

Sane then got off the mark after being set up by Sterling as City raced into a 3-0 lead with just over half an hour on the clock.

It was a ruthless display from the champions and all the more impressive coming off the back of a two-week international break.

“We are all happy that we won here, especially away and after an international break,” Sane told CityTV.

“Before my first goal we did a lot of passes. Raheem had an eye for me in the middle.

“Raheem is unbelievable. A great guy, how he played this season he has improved a lot. It’s really exciting to play with him

“He has the hunger to score more goals. I’m really happy for him. Everyone can see we are really motivated to win the games.”

West Ham improved in the second half but, despite some presentable chances, could not lay a glove on City, who instead wrapped up the scoring with Sane’s volley in injury time.

West Ham defender and former City star Pablo Zabaleta admitted: “The difference on Saturday was the quality in the final third. That’s the key to winning games, and they did it.

“I thought they had five chances, they scored four goals and that was the difference because I don’t think our performance was bad.

“I thought we played a good game and had our chances, but we were not clinical enough to score goals.

“When you play against the best team you probably need the best performance and we should have done better defensively with the first three goals we conceded.

“They came inside our six-yard box and that’s where you need to be solid and not concede easy goals.

“We did everything to try and get something out of the game but it wasn’t possible.”

