Rafael Benitez not interested in Premier League managerial vacancies

By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 07:45 PM

Rafael Benitez says he has no interest in the vacant managerial positions at Everton or Arsenal.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss is currently in charge of Dalian Yifang in China after leaving Newcastle in the summer.

Everton sacked Marco Silva last week while Arsenal are currently looking for a permanent replacement for Unai Emery.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Benitez said: “I can be very clear – there is no chance I will come back now because I’m really happy.

“I’m really pleased (Dalian Yifang) trust me. We have a lot of staff working on a big, big project. We want to leave a legacy and it’s a challenge for me. I’m quite happy at the moment.

“In the future I would like to come back to the Premier League because I like the league.”

Benitez has also been linked with West Ham, should the club part ways with current boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The Spaniard, who revealed he came close to joining the Hammers in 2015 before eventually taking over at Real Madrid, insists he is happy in China.

“It was in the past, it’s true that I was nearly there (at West Ham),” he added. “Then Real Madrid came, and I needed a couple of days to know exactly what was going on.

“Obviously I couldn’t say no to Real Madrid, but it was a good time and it’s a massive club.

“Everybody can see both teams (West Ham and Arsenal) have problems, but both are massive clubs and they will do well at the end.”

