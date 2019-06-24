Rafa Benitez to leave Newcastle when contract expires on June 30

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle when his contract expires on June 30, the club have announced.

Benitez joined the club in March 2016 with the club facing relegation but despite an upturn in form following his arrival the club was relegated. However, the former Liverpool boss secured an immediate return to the Premier League by guiding the Magpies to the Championship title in 2017.

In a statement, Newcastle said: "It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, 2019.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

"Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on June 30.

We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.



We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.

"The process to appoint a successor will now begin."