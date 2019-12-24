Racism timeline: How a year of appalling abuse brought shame on football

Allegations of racism again marred the weekend’s football schedule, with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger the victim during his side’s win at Tottenham.

It was not an isolated occurrence but instead follows in the wake of shameful incidents in football throughout the year.

January 27: Racist chanting mars Millwall’s FA Cup win over Everton. The Lions pledge to ban fans for life if they are found guilty.

March 18: Chelsea lodge a formal complaint with Uefa over racist chanting aimed at Callum Hudson-Odoi during a Europa League game at Dynamo Kiev.

March 24: A number of England’s players are racially abused during a Euro 2020 qualifying win in Montenegro.

April 2: Everton striker Moise Kean, then of Juventus, was abused by sections of the Cagliari support during a Serie A match. Team-mate Leonardo Bonucci later said Kean should take “50-50” of the blame.

April 5: England and Tottenham defender Danny Rose says he cannot wait for his career to be over due to racism.

April 7: The EFL declares itself ‘saddened, disappointed and angered’ by numerous instances of alleged racist abuse at games. Derby, Wigan and Northampton all reported abuse of their players.

April 8: Watford striker Troy Deeney reports abuse on social media.

April 11: A video of Chelsea fans singing a racist song at a Europa League game in Prague is condemned by the club, with three fans denied entry to the game. Arsenal also launch an investigation into their owns fans after Napoli player Kalidou Koulibaly is allegedly abused during a Europa League tie.

April 12: The Ligue 1 game between Amiens and Dijon is suspended for several minutes as Amiens defender Prince Gouano suffers abuse from the stands.

April 13: West Ham say they are “disgusted” by a video on social media of a group of fans singing an anti-Semitic song.

April 15: MK Dons and Tranmere condemn racist abuse of Dons forward Chuks Aneke on social media, while Notts County impose ‘indefinite club bans’ on some supporters.

April 17: Manchester United’s Ashley Young is abused on Twitter after his side go out of the Champions League to Barcelona.

April 18: Leading players undertake a 24-hour social media boycott in protest at the ongoing abuse. Twitter says it is now suspending three times more abusive accounts within 24 hours.

April 26: Uefa orders Montenegro to play June’s Euro 2020 qualifiers with Kosovo behind closed doors as a result of the racism from the England game in March.

August 8: As a new season begins, Kick It Out condemns a number of incidents from the opening weekend, with Fulham defender Cyrus Christie alleging his sister was hit and racially abused. QPR’s Under-18s walk off in the second half of a friendly against AD Nervion in Spain after abuse.

August 14: Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham is targeted online after missing a penalty in a Super Cup shoot-out. Manager Frank Lampard says he is ‘disgusted with a so-called Chelsea fan’.

August 18: Reading’s Yakou Meite is abused for missing a penalty.

August 19: Manchester United condemn racist abuse aimed at Paul Pogba after he misses a penalty. Team-mate Marcus Rashford says “if you attack him, you attack us all” but is later abused himself. Pogba says he will fight racism for the “next generation”.

September 2: Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku is abused at Cagliari, though the club deny his accusation.

September 4: Twitter says it has taken down 700 examples of “hateful conduct” in the last two weeks.

September 23: A 43-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence during Hartlepool’s match against Dover.

October 7: Aston Villa condemn social media footage of fans chanting a racist song which references their own players.

October 14: England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria is stopped twice due to racist abuse from home supporters.

October 19: The FA Cup qualifier between Haringey and Yeovil is abandoned after allegations a Haringey player was abused.

The players walked off after 64 minutes.

October 20: Hearts and Bristol City open investigations following allegations of abuse from their fans.

October 21: Manchester United eject a fan for alleged racist abuse during a Premier League game with Liverpool.

October 29: Bulgaria are ordered to play two matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, and fined £65,000 for the abuse of England’s players on October 14.

November 3: Brescia’s Mario Balotelli kicks the ball into the stands in protest at abuse suffered during a game with Verona.

November 16: Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 20, was subjected to racist abuse by Romania fans during a Euro 2020 qualifier.

December 5: Italian daily newspaper Corriere Dello Sport is accused of fuelling racism with its front page headline of ‘Black Friday’ alongside pictures of Inter Milan’s Lukaku and Roma’s Chris Smalling.

December 7: A 41-year-old is arrested on suspicion of “a racially aggravated public order” offence during the Manchester derby.

Play was temporarily suspended in the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Scunthorpe after a Rovers fan allegedly directed racist comments towards visiting defender Jordan Clarke.

December 16: Serie A invited further controversy by using three paintings of monkeys to illustrate a campaign to stamp out racism.

December 21: Millwall say they will fully co-operate with an investigation into alleged abuse during their clash with Barnsley. The PFA calls for government action after the Premier League game between Tottenham and Chelsea sees three stadium announcements reporting abuse, with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger reportedly the subject of monkey chanting.