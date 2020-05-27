Quinn: Negative Covid-19 tests an 'early boost' for Irish football

Niall Quinn has welcomed the news that the first round of Covid-19 tests among League of Ireland players and staff has returned all negative results.

“This is most welcome news and a very positive step as we work with Government, their agencies and all stakeholders in the game towards a safer return for all of Irish football,” said the FAI’s Interim Deputy CEO.

“These negative results are an early boost for everyone in the game but it is only the start.

"We have to remain vigilant and we again urge all affiliates – clubs, players, supporters and parents – to abide by the Government and HSE guidelines.”

The tests were carried out on Monday at Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians.

The players and staff from the four clubs will be tested again next Monday ahead of a planned return to training on June 8, as part of the pilot programme to ensure a safe return for football at all levels.