Quinn: FAI will honour contracts to McCarthy and Keane

Niall Quinn insists the FAI has no option but to honour the contracts issued by former CEO John Delaney to Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane.

The FAI is contracted to pay McCarthy a €1.13m ’’exit fee’’ on completion of his term as Ireland manager later this year while Keane’s future is up in the air despite signing a four year deal with the Association two years ago.

Keane is currently McCarthy’’s assistant manager but will not succeed him in the role with current U21 boss Stephen Kenny set to take the senior job.

It remains unclear what role if any Keane will have in Kenny’’s management setup. If it is a case that Keane is deemed surplus to requirements then the FAI will face another hefty pay-out.

The ‘golden handshake’ element has caused outrage at a time the FAI has just emerged from the brink of financial ruin.

Quinn, who joined the FAI six weeks ago as interim deputy chief executive, is adamant the association will pay their dues.

“It’’s an inheritance that we’’re absolutely dealing with,” confirmed Quinn.

“It’s the same as a lot of stuff from the past which is our chief executive Gary Owens is dealing with.

“However, as an overview, where contracts were signed, we’’re absolutely obliged to honour them and will do.

“As for Robbie, we’ll handle that as Stephen determines, and we’ll react.

“If we’ve to honour the contract, regardless of where Robbie is, we’ll do that.”

Meanwhile Quinn revealed that Brian Kerr may soon be returning to a role within the FAI.

A recent invitation meeting between Brian Kerr and new FAI chairman Roy Barrett went well and it is now a case of identifying a suitable role for the ex-Ireland youth and senior boss.

READ MORE Five Premier League talking points ahead of this weekend’s fixtures

Quinn said: “There’s still stuff to get ready in terms of the new culture and when that settles, I’m sure Brian will be called in and spoken to.

“It would be fabulous to have Brian and we’re pretty much in favour of it.

“But we can’t override governance procedures just because Brian is out there.

“We’d have workers in there who might look to get promoted as well, so we just have to do that very professionally. I believe in Brian and we just have to get him in there in some shape or form.”

The FAI are working on the basis that Ireland’s play-off in Bratislava will proceed as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Uefa, who Owens visited earlier this week to finalise the terms of a bailout agreement, have devised contingencies to either play the game behind closed doors or in another city should the situation escalate.

“If the government say we don’’t want our fans travelling to that area then we have to accept that,” Quinn admitted.

“We’’re hopeful that as things stand now everything will go well but if not, we’’ll see if it’’s a postponement.

“I don’’t want to jump ahead and say that a closed doors game will happen either. That’s happening already in Italy and it could well be the case here. But I’’m very hesitant to start pondering the future when really we’’re going to have that decided for us.”

Beyond that, be in McCarthy preparing for the finals in mid-June or Kenny building up for the start of the Nations League campaign in September, three friendlies are being lined up when the club season ends. Thomond Park is likely to host a run-out against Luxembourg on June 9, a week after two in Austria, one against Turkey. Lansdowne Road is unavailable due to the stadium hosting four matches at the finals.

“We’re close to finalising them but they’re not signed off yet,” Quinn said.

“Our security people were down looking at Thomond. There’s a lot of stuff ahead for us to sort out.”

The Declan McBennett Interview: RTÉ Sport chief talks pundits, equality, Brolly, and too much TV