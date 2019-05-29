Quinn ‘excited’ at FAI reform proposals

Niall Quinn’s collection of what could be termed concerned citizens will be among a plethora of football stakeholders hoping to influence a new dawn for the game in Ireland, when they attend a forum called by Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport Shane Ross on Friday.

The former Republic of Ireland striker is part of a consortium that came together to look at a new beginning for the League of Ireland some months ago but the scope for their considerations has since expanded to the game at large in the country.

That group is just one of a number of parties contemplating just where the FAI and Irish football in general goes, on the back of a deeply traumatic period for the organisation in recent months which has seen former chief executive John Delaney exit the main stage, and questions asked over governance and finances.

A five-person Governance Review Group, made up of two FAI employees and three outsiders with no links to the body, has already been established. In all, there are six investigations ongoing into the organisation’s workings.

Uefa have also taken an active role in attempting to restore order and, as is the case with Fifa, are keen to ensure that any government involvement does not spill over into what could be deemed in their eyes as interference.

A draft of some of the proposals being considered by the Quinn grouping was revealed by a Sunday newspaper last weekend but the Dubliner is keeping his powder dry on the exact details until Friday’s get-together happens.

“I’m happy to disclose information to the Minister and the other stakeholders on Friday,” he said yesterday at a Virgin Media event to promote its coverage of the Europa League and Champions League finals.

“The group are excited. The group is really happy that we have submitted what we think is a worthwhile proposal and a set of ideas to the Governance Review Group. We’re looking forward to discussing those ideas with the Minister and the other stakeholders at the forum on Friday, where other ideas will be floated too.

“So we’re looking forward to the feedback on that and seeing where it’s all heading and if the Governance Review group are going to deliver the opportunity for meaningful change.”