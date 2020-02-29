Puskas winner? Flores wonder goal tipped for top award

The 2020 Airtricity League season may only be a few of weeks old, but Jordan Flores may have wrapped up goal of the season.

The Dundalk midfielder scored a wonder goal in his side's 3-2 loss to Shamrock Rovers.

The goal was the highlight of a thrilling game and the finish has captured the attention of FIFA.

The association shared the video on their own social media accounts, tipping the goal to be a potential Puskas Award candidate.

The Puskas is awarded to the player who has scored the "most beautiful" goal in a calendar year.

In 2014, Irish striker Stephanie Roche finished runner up in the Puskas. She lost out to Colombia's James Rodriguez.

Flores wasn't the only scorer of fine goals last night.

Ireland international Jack Byrne scored the winning goal with a sweetly struck effort from 20 yards.